Wife of deceased conservancy worker seeks compensation, govt. job

12 October 2020 22:23 IST

The man died while cleaning drainage in a gated community in 2016

S. Muthulakshmi, wife of N. Solainathan, a Scheduled Caste conservancy worker who died due to asphyxiation while cleaning drainage in a gated community in Kochadai in 2016, petitioned the Collector on Monday seeking a government job and compensation.

Ms. Muthulakshmi, who was accompanied by her five-year-old son and family members, said that the family had received ₹10 lakh as compensation from the members of the gated community.

An order from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in September said that the officials had to consider the petitioner’s representation and disburse benefits due to her as per the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (Amendment Ordinance) 2014.

Ms. Muthulakshmi petitioned the Collector, demanding the government to give her a compensation of ₹8.25 lakh, a monthly pension of ₹5,000, a government job for a family member, vacant land and support for her child’s education.

“I work as a sanitary worker at two private textile stores and earn a pittance. It is hardly sufficient to run the family and hence I often borrow to make ends meet,” she said.

“I want to admit my son to a school and ensure he is educated. I want him to study well and secure a good job,” Ms. Muthulakshmi added.