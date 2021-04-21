Wife of deceased conservancy worker seeks compensation from State govt.

Madurai

21 April 2021 23:39 IST

The wife of a conservancy worker, who died due to COVID-19, moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday seeking compensation from the State government.

In her petition, N. Ponnupillai of Melur in Madurai district said her husband S. Nagu worked as a contract labourer in Melur municipality office for more than five years. In 2020, he was engaged as a frontline worker.

In October last, she said, her husband developed health issues. He complained of fever and cough and was admitted to Government Hospital in Melur. He was later referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

According to the petitioner, he was discharged from the hospital and was recommended home treatment. But he developed breathing problems and was again admitted to the hospital. Her husband had been affected by COVID-19 and died on October 23.

The cremation was done as per the mandatory guidelines.

The petitioner said that her family had been dependent on her husband’s income and was finding it difficult to make ends meet after his death.

Under these circumstances, the State government had assured of compensation to families of the deceased frontline workers.

She said that she sent a representation to the government seeking compensation. But the representation had not been considered yet. She sought a direction to the State government to pay compensation of ₹25 lakh for the death of her husband, who was a frontline worker.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh ordered notice to the State and directed the authorities concerned to file counter affidavits.