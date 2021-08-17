Wife, mother held for murder of man

Kulasekarapattinam police have arrested a woman and her mother in connection with the murder of her husband, an alcoholic.

Police said Arunachalam, 45, of Kulasekarapattinam was working as a ‘parotta’ master in an eatery in Kayalpattinam. He used to assault his wife Petchiammal, 34, under the influence of alcohol after returning from work around midnight, and the neighbours would intervene to save the woman, the mother of a girl child.

When Arunachalam started beating up Petchiammal on Monday night, she resisted the attempt. Enraged over this, Arunachalam bit her finger and attacked her with an iron rod in which she sustained multiple injuries. Suddenly, Petchiammal snatched the rod from him and retaliated, in which Arunachalam reportedly swooned.

She summoned her mother Vadivu to her house and the two women reportedly strangulated Arunachalam to death with a piece of cloth.

Arunachalam’s elder brother Raja informed Kulasekarapattinam police of the incident, following which they detained Petchiammal and Vadivu.