Widows undergo livelihood training to receive subsidised loans for business ventures

May 21, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Fifty women — widows and women from poor families — are all set to receive subsidised loans to start their business ventures after undergoing comprehensive training in various trades.

The district administration, with funding from NABARD, established a training centre at Kaayalpattinam under the sustainable skill development programme in April last to train the widows and women from poor families exclusively on different business ventures.

As Collector K. Senthil Raj used to receive a minimum of 50 applications during the weekly grievances redressal meet from widows seeking either job or assistance to start their business ventures, this training centre was established.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Though we are helping them now through a self-help group model by releasing revolving fund or getting them jobs through job fairs, we thought of providing them specific skill training and bank linkage for self employment as it will help them by ensuring a permanent livelihood. This will also make them independent. Hence we started this centre with NABARD funding of ₹15 lakh,” he said while handing over assistances to the trainees.

In the first phase, 50 women were trained for 35 days — training on tally for 25 women and aari embroidery work training for remaining 25 — and the district administration has planned to organise six batches of training sessions on various ventures including aari embroidery work, computerised accounting tally, food processing, mushroom cultivation etc through a non-governmental organisation.

These training modules will be made available in different blocks of the district soon so that the widows willing to start their own ventures can get trained at a centre near their place. In the next phase, the training sessions will be organised in Ottapidaaram, Thoothukudi, Kovilpatti, Sattankulam and Vilaathikulam after the end of the training session at Kaayalpattinam.

“More importantly, we are giving stipend to the trainees throughout their training session so that they won’t lose their daily earning. Also, this will ensure their continuous attendance. At the end of the skill training, bank linkage and loan with subsidy has been provided for self employment, both individually and as collectively as a group,” he said.

While the District Industries Centre has planned to release ₹5 lakh as loan, another ₹4 lakh will be released through cooperative societies. “Based on the project details that the trainees will submit, sufficient assistance will be given and this amount of ₹9 lakh can be increased,” said Dr. Senthil Raj.