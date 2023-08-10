August 10, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

A widow along with her two teenage daughters ended their lives near here on Wednesday night.

Police said widow Y. Anita, 46, of Indra Nagar near Anjugramam was living with her daughters Sahaya Divya, 19, a second year engineering student, and Sahaya Puja, 16, a Class 11 student. As the house of Anita remained closed on Thursday morning, the neighbours broke open the door and found them hanging in a room.

The Anjugramam police sent the bodies to Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam. They also recovered from the scene of crime a suicide note purportedly written by Anita. The woman had said in the suicide note that she could not take care of her daughters due to health issues and hence they had taken the extreme decision.

Anjugramam police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us at 9375493754.

