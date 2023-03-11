Widow sexually harassed, tied to electric pole in public place

March 11, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - NAGERCOIL

A day after ‘International Women’s Day’, a widow, who was constantly facing sexual harassment from a group of autorickshaw drivers, was assaulted by them and tied to an electric pole at a public place on Thursday.

Police sources said a 38-year-old widow from a village under the Arumanai police station limits, who was working with a beauty parlour at Melpuram, was harassed by a group of autorickshaw drivers whenever she was going to work. As the harassment and threat continued, the lady admitted her daughter, who is studying in a school, to a hostel.

Since the lady had to meet the educational expenses of her daughter, she continued to work in the beauty parlour. She used to carry chilli powder with her to defend herself from the autorickshaw drivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the lady was going to the beauty parlour on Thursday, the autorickshaw drivers allegedly teased and misbehaved with the lady, who sprinkled chilli powder on them.

Agitated over this, the autorickshaw drivers beat her up black and blue and tied her to an electric pole at a public place at Melpuram.

When members of the public asked the auto drivers to free her, they threatened and chased them away. However, they informed the police who freed her after an hour-long ordeal.

Based on a complaint from the lady, the Arumanai police arrested autorickshaw drivers N. Sashi, 45; A. Vijayakanth, 37; and N. Vinodh, 42, all from the nearby Paagodu. The police are on the lookout for two more persons.