Widow from Odisha sexually assaulted by gang in Sivaganga district

Police said the incident took place on September 15 2023; while two of the suspects have been arrested, special teams have been formed to apprehend the other three

September 16, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - Sivaganga

The Hindu Bureau

A woman from Odisha was sexually assaulted by a gang in Manamadurai in Sivaganga district on the night of Friday, September 15, 2023. Two of the five suspects have been arrested by the police so far, said Superintendent of Police, B.K. Arvind.

According to the police, the woman, along with her husband, had come from Odisha to Manamadurai about six years ago, and they were employed in a brick kiln. Even after her husband’s death in a road accident some time ago, the woman continued to work in the kiln.

On Saturday, September 16, the woman lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station, Manamadurai, stating that she was sexually assaulted by four persons. Based on her complaint, senior police officials rushed to the spot.

Mr. Arvind, who conducted enquiry at the Manamadurai police station, said that the woman was friendly with a local young man. This man had brought his friends to the village to gang rape the woman.

The police have booked a case of rape against the five persons. The two suspects are being interrogated and special teams have been formed to apprehend the other suspects.

