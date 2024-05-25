Widespread rains in Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts; about 50 acres of standing crops under water in Radhapuram

Widespread rainfall continued in many pockets of Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts, which resulted in ban orders being issued for visitors from bathing in waterfalls including Courtallam on Saturday.

Farmers in Silathikulam village near Radhapuram were upset as about 50 acres of standing crops were under water due to the continuous rains. “If the pre-monsoon rains had been delayed, we would have completed our harvest,” said Velu, a farmer and looked for help from the government.

As it was the weekend, many visitors arrived at Courtallam, but the forest officials did not allow them inside the Main falls and Old falls. However, tourists were permitted in Five Falls, Sitraruvi and Tiger falls. Similarly, there was a ban in Manimuthar falls due to flooding.

The visitors were not allowed to enter pockets like Manjolai, Nalumukku, Kakaachi and Oothu, officials said.

In Tenkasi, widespread rain led to steep rise in storage level in many reservoirs. The water level in Adavinainar dam rose to 55 feet as there was a rise of 4.5 ft in about 24 hours. Likewise, Ramanadhi dam too had 5.50 feet increase that the storage level touched 52 ft. The catchment areas received steady rainfall that Adavinainar dam area recorded 35 mm, the highest in the district.

In Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts, the advisory to the fishermen to stay away from the sea continued for the eighth day due to windy conditions, which ranged between 40 kms and 55 kms. Over 1,500 country boats were anchored on shores.

The boat ride to famous tourist spot Vivekananda Memorial was delayed by three hours. Instead of 8 a.m., the boat service commenced from 11 a.m. due to rough sea.

In Kanniyakumari district, Mylaadi recorded 103 mm, Balamore: 82, Anaikudiyan: 83, Kottaram: 74 and Thuckalay recorded 79 mm rainfall. The water level in Pechiparai dam stood at 45.9 feet with an inflow of 2343 cusecs and discharge of 2200 cusecs. In Mookoodal dam, where the water level was below the minimum level, received 10 feet water in the pre-monsoon rains.

Due to the heavy discharge, rivers in the locality including Tirparappu were expected to be flooded. Hence, the officials moved the people from the river bank to safer places and provided basic needs at the relief centres.

In Suseendram, paddy crops were destroyed as water entered the fields and could not be drained. As a result, standing crops had submerged, farmers said.

Huge banyan trees were uprooted on the Thadikarankonam-Keeripaarai Road. As a result, vehicle movement was stranded on many locations.

At least 14 dwellings were damaged in the last two days due to the widespread rain.

