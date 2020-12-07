Widespread rain triggers flood in Uppar Odai in Thoothukudi

TIRUNELVELI

07 December 2020 20:26 IST

All waterfalls at Courtallam in Tenkasi district experience heavy flow

A low pressure-triggered rain that lashed Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts on Sunday night has resulted in flooding in several parts of Thoothukudi.

The drizzle that started around 7.30 p.m. in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai on Sunday stopped around 9 p.m. and resumed after 10.30 p.m. As the relatively strong drizzle continued beyond midnight, Palayamkottai recorded 67.40 mm rainfall and Tirunelveli 38 mm. Rainfall recorded in the district was (in mm): Papanasam dam 45, Cheranmahadevi 36.40, Servalar dam 32, Ambasamudram 22, Manimuthar dam 5 and Nanguneri 1.50.

As the southern parts of Tenkasi district too experienced good rainfall, all waterfalls at Courtallam had heavy flow on Monday. With storage level in Gadana, Ramanadhi, Karupppanadhi and Adavinainar dams nearing the maximum limit, the influx was discharged after rainfall in catchment areas.

Rainfall recorded in the district was (in mm): Aayikudi 62, Adavinainar dam 58, Tenkasi 42.60, Sankarankovil 41, Karuppanadhi dam 31, Shencottai 26, Sivagiri 16, Gundar and Ramanadhi dams 15 each and Gadana dam 8.

Thoothukudi once again enjoyed widespread rainfall on Sunday night and led to water stagnation in low-lying areas, forcing Corporation personnel to operate additional pumps to drain the water along WGC Road, Tooveypuram Main Road, Anna Nagar Government Employees’ Quarters, Boltonpuram, Ramasamypuram, VE Road, and George Road. As rainwater entered a few houses in Ramasamypuram and Boltonpuram quarters, the civic body took immediate steps to drain the water.

The roof of the house of a labourer, Selvakumar, at Pucklepuram collapsed, but no one was injured.

Northwestern and northern parts of the district received good rainfall with Maniyachi recording the maximum amount of 160 mm, followed by Vaippar (121), Kadambur (108), Kayathar (91) and Vilathikulam (67). The continuing rain was expected to boost rain-fed crops such as maize, sunflower, groundnut, chilly, green gram and black gram cultivated in the areas.

Following good rainfall in Maniyachi, Kadambur and Kayathar, the Uppar Odai flooded on Monday. Consequently, Bagyalakshmi Nagar, Ayyanar Colony and surrounding areas were marooned, while flood water entered a factory at Mela Thattapparai.

The huge influx of water in Uppar Odai has jacked up the water level in Korampallam tank. As influx of water hugely increased, seven shutters of the tank were opened, leading to flooding of fields and salt pans along Tiruchendur highway.

Collector K. Senthil Raj visited the relief centre at Fatima Nagar where the affected families from nearby areas had been kept.

Rainfall recorded in others parts of the district was (in mm): Thoothukudi 54.80, Ottapidaram 53, Kovilpatti 41, Soorangudi 40, Ettaiyapuram 39, Kadalkudi and Keezh Arasadi 29 each, Kazhugumalai 26, Vedanatham 20, Srivaikundam 4 and Sattankulam 1.

In Kanniyakumari, areas closer to the Western Ghats received good rainfall on Sunday night with Chittar I recording 87 mm of rainfall and Chittar II 73 mm. Rainfall recorded in other areas was (in mm): Balamore 64, Adaiyamadai 59, Mambazhathuraiyar 41, Aanaikidangu 37, Petchipaarai dam 33, Bhoothapandi 25, Nagercoil and Surulacode 12 each, Kannimar 11, Perunchani and Puththen dams 8 each, Mullankinavilai 7, Aralvaimozhi 6, Mayiladi 5, Kozhiporevilai and Mukkadal dam 4, Thuckalay 2 and Kottaram 1.20.