Widespread rain lashed Thoothukudi, normal life hit in Kanniyakumari district

November 19, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Widespread rain lashed Thoothukudi district since Saturday night and heavy rain in the neighbouring Kanniyakumari district halted normal life on Sunday.

The highest rainfall recorded was from Kaliyal with 60 mm in Kanniyakumari district followed by 33 mm each in Tiruchendur and Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district.

Corporation officials said that they pumped out rain water from low lying areas in Thoothukudi city with the help of sucker machines and JCBs were deployed to dig up outlets for the water to go out in the water logging areas. The residents expressed satisfaction over the swift action of the civic authorities.

Meanwhile, a drizzle was experienced in Kovilpatti while there was overnight rain in Sattankulam, Srivaikundam and among other locations in Thoothukudi district.

The PWD officials said that in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts too rainfall was witnessed during the day. Many tourists in Kanniyakumari remained indoors due to the heavy rain.

