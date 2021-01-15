Widespread rain in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar

With widespread rainfall continuing in Virudhunagar district, Public Works Department officials have stepped up water release from Periyar dam.

Even as the water level in the dam has been over 200 metres for the last few days and stood at 201 metres (204.50 metres), the discharge has been increased to 1,003 cusecs as the dam was receiving 695 cusecs.

Similarly, the entire inflow of 550 cusecs was being released from Sastha Koil dam as it had water to its full capacity of 103.40 metres.

Kovilar dam was getting 77 cusecs of water and its level stood at 209 metres as against its maximum level of 212 metres.

Rainfall: Sattur recorded the highest rainfall of 26 mm followed by Vembakottai 25.90 mm, Rajapalayam 21, Tiruchuli 13, Kariyapatti 12.60, Aruppukottai and Kovilankulam 10 mm, Pilavakkal 7, Sivakasi 6, Srivilliputtur 5 and Virudhunagar 4.4 mm.