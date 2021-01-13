Widespread rain in Virudhunagar district

13 January 2021 21:30 IST

Virudhunagar

Widespread rain was reported in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday. The steady rain, however, did not lead to any breach in the tanks, according to an official.

The district had reported 13.19 mm of average rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Rainfall in the catchment areas brought good inflow of 178 cuses to Periyar Pilavakkal and 100 cusecs to Sasthakoil dams. Kovilar dam also got 26 cusecs of inflow.

Water level in Periyar Pilavakkal dam was 201 metre (204.50 metre), Kovilar 207 metre (212 metre) and Sasthakoil 103.2 m (103.4).

While Aruppukottai, Tiruchuli, Kariyapatti and Pilavakkal dam recorded 20 mm each, Kovilankulam registered 17.60 mm, Virudhunagar and Sattur 14 mm each, and Srivilliputtur 12.

Rainfall in Rajapalayam was 8 mm and Watrap and Vembakottai received 5 mm each.