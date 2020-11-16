Madurai

Widespread rain in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar

It rained cats and dogs across Virudhunagar district on Monday. Though it disrupted normal life, rainwater did not cause any damage in the district.

The rain that started in the morning continued till late in the evening. After intermittent heavy downpours, the district reported steady drizzle throughout the day.

Though the heavy showers kept the two-wheeler riders off the road for most part of the day, the continuous rainfall put the residents of Rajapalayam to lot of hardships as the roads dug up for constructing underground drainage were filled with water.

Rainfall reported in the district in the last 24 hours till 6 a.m. on Monday: Sattur 19 mm, Sivakasi 12, Aruppukottai 8, Vembakottai 5, Virudhunagar 3.50, Kariyapatti 2.20 and Pilavakkal 2.

