Widespread rain in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts

Considerable dip in temperature

The district experienced widespread rain on Saturday afternoon thanks to the weather system in the southwest Bay of Bengal.

After the sky remained overcast since morning following overnight drizzle in several places of the district, it began to rain in the afternoon in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai. The rain that lasted for around 30 minutes since 2.30 p.m. brought down the temperature considerably.

However, hilly regions like Maanjolai experienced only a mild drizzle.

A strong drizzle was reported in a few places in Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts on Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

Tenkasi and Paavoorchathran areas recorded brief rain on Saturday afternoon, while Alangulam experienced only a mild drizzle.