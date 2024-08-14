Widespread rain in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts

After a long gap, the district experienced widespread summer showers on Tuesday night, thanks to the weather system formed over the coastal Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Kerala.

After a brief but sharp showers on Tuesday evening in a few places, the district experienced strong incessant overnight drizzle that lasted till 4 a.m. Places like Palayamkottai, Kalakkad, Cheranmahadevi, Tirunelveli, Naalumukku and Ooththu in the Western Ghats received a decent rainfall.

Following the overnight rains and downpour predictions, the Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve’s Ambasamudram Division indefinitely suspended the eco tourism trips to scenic Maanjolai and other adjoining areas in the Western Ghats.

Rainfall in the district till 8 a.m. on August 14 (in mm): Palayamkottai – 92, Kalakkad – 82, Cheranmahadevi – 53, Tirunelveli – 51, Naalumukku – 39, Ooththu and Kodumudiyar – 30, Ambasamudram – 27, Kannadiyan Channel – 20, Manimuthar – 19, Moolaikkaraipatti, Servalar Dam and Nanguneri – 15, Kaakkaachi – 14, Papanasam – 11, Radhapuram – 8, Maanjolai – 6, Nambiyar Dam – 5.

Neighbouring Thoothukudi district also received widespread rainfall on Tuesday night. The drizzle that started around 9 p.m. became heavy late in the night. While the northwestern parts of the district experienced like Maniyaachi, Kadambur, Kayathar and Ettaiyapuram recorded good rainfall, other areas experienced strong drizzle.

The unseasonal rain has derailed the district’s salt production, which got affected in March and mid-May also.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Maniyaachi – 68, Kadambur – 50, Kayathar – 43, Ettaiyapuram – 39, Thoothukudi – 29, Srivaikundam – 10, Kovilpatti and Tiruchendur – 9, Kaayalpattinam – 5, Kulasekarapattinam and Soorangudi – 7, Sattankulam – 10, Kazhugumalai and Keezha Arasadi – 2, Vilaathikulam – 3, Kaadalgudi – 9, Vaippar – 6, Ottapidaaram – 17 and Vedanaththam – 10.

Kanniyakumari district once again received good rainfall on Tuesday night as the widespread rain ensured influx of water into all the dams and the waterbodies across the district. Adaiyaamadai led the day’s rainfall table with 133 mm precipitation which was followed by Petchipaarai, Aanaikidangu, Thiruparappu, Mullankinaavilai, Maambazhathuraiyar, Chittar I and II and Puththen Dams, all recorded over 50 mm rainfall.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Nagercoil – 25, Bhoothapandi – 43, Mukkadal Dam – 41, Balamore – 47, Thuckalay – 85, Adaiyaamadai – 133, Kurunthancode – 24, Kozhiporevilai – 43, Maambazhathuraiyar Dam – 70, Chittar I – 80, Chittar II – 26, Kaliyal – 48, Kuzhithurai – 45, Petchipaarai Dam – 92, Perunchaani Dam – 76, Puthten Dam – 72, Surulacode – 62, Aanaikidangu – 69, Thirparappu – 78 and Mullankinaavilai – 68.

However, Tenkasi district, which is closer to the Western Ghats, did not record significant rainfall in any part as Gadana dam alone received 11 mm precipitation while all other places had to content with trivial rainfall.

