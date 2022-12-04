Widespread rain in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi; tourists throng Courtallam waterfalls

December 04, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Widespread rain in many parts of Tirunelveli and peripheries and in the neighbouring Tenkasi district during the last 24 hours led to steady flow at Courtallam waterfalls on Sunday.

Apart from Palayamkottai and Tirunelveli city, pockets like Manjolai, Nalumokku, Oothu, Kakkachi and other locations experienced good rain since Saturday.

In Tenkasi, Kadanadhi dam, Karuppanadhi dam and other pockets recorded widespread rain.

Apart from tourists, Ayyappa devotees thronged the waterfalls in Courtallam. With normal flow, the police had a tough time in regulating the queue.