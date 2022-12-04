Widespread rain in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi; tourists throng Courtallam waterfalls

December 04, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Widespread rain in many parts of Tirunelveli and peripheries and in the neighbouring Tenkasi district during the last 24 hours led to steady flow at Courtallam waterfalls on Sunday.

Apart from Palayamkottai and Tirunelveli city, pockets like Manjolai, Nalumokku, Oothu, Kakkachi and other locations experienced good rain since Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Tenkasi, Kadanadhi dam, Karuppanadhi dam and other pockets recorded widespread rain.

Apart from tourists, Ayyappa devotees thronged the waterfalls in Courtallam. With normal flow, the police had a tough time in regulating the queue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US