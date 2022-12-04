  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, December 4: Which Round of 16 matches happening in Qatar today?

Widespread rain in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi; tourists throng Courtallam waterfalls

December 04, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Widespread rain in many parts of Tirunelveli and peripheries and in the neighbouring Tenkasi district during the last 24 hours led to steady flow at Courtallam waterfalls on Sunday.

Apart from Palayamkottai and Tirunelveli city, pockets like Manjolai, Nalumokku, Oothu, Kakkachi and other locations experienced good rain since Saturday.

In Tenkasi, Kadanadhi dam, Karuppanadhi dam and other pockets recorded widespread rain.

Apart from tourists, Ayyappa devotees thronged the waterfalls in Courtallam. With normal flow, the police had a tough time in regulating the queue.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.