Widespread rain in southern districts

Madurai

04 July 2021 20:09 IST

Widespread rain in several parts of southern districts brought down the mercury level on Sunday.

Thoothukudi district, which had been witnessing high temperature, especially, over the last three days, experienced heavy downpour from 3.30 p.m. Though the rain was for a brief time, the short spell inundated many low lying residential areas.

Advertising

Advertising

Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts also saw its share of rainfall in some pockets. However, temperature during the day was not very high as Palayamkottai and other pockets experienced cool breeze. Courtallam and other falls continued to be deserted due to the lockdown restrictions, while rainfall was experienced in the vicinity for a short period. There was good rainfall in many parts of Kanniyakumari district in the evening.

During the noon, there was rain in upper Kodaikanal and ghat sections, while it was dry in other parts of Dindigul district. Dry spell prevailed in Ramanathapuram district, while a case of lightning claimed the life of a goatherd identified as Meenakshi (50) of Thalayadikottai under Nainarkoil police station limit on Sunday.

There was heavy downpour for over an hour from 4 p.m. in many parts of Theni district, including Cumbum, Chinnamanur and Periakulam. Kumbakarai falls, which was already closed to the public due to the pandemic, experienced floods, officials said.