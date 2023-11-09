Widespread rain in southern districts; Uppar Odai in Thoothukudi experiences flood

November 09, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Widespread rain in the southern districts has raised hope of good northeast monsoon this year.

Though Tirunelveli district did not experience any rain on Thursday, there were intermittent rain overnight. Following heavy rain in Kalakkad area, Nangunerian channel experienced flood on Thursday. As the flood submerged the Kalakkad – Chidambarapuram causeway due to blockage, Kalakkad municipality workers removed the block to restore normality. Similarly, blocks in Kovilpathu and Karuvelankulam bridges were also removed to ensure smooth flow of water.

Forest Department has banned bathing in ‘Thalaiyanai’ near Kalakkad due to flood. “Tourists can only visit this area until the flood subsides,” a forest official said.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Ambasamudram 37, Cheranmahadevi 43, Manimuthar dam 13, Nanguneri 15, Palayamkottai 40, Papanasam 20, Radhapuram 15, Tirunelveli 16, Servalar dam 27, Kannadiyan Channel 33, Kalakkad 65, Kodumidiyar dam 52, Moolaikkaraipatti 140, Nambiyar dam 17, Manjolai 32, Kakachi 44, Nalumukku 49 and Oothu 27.

Thoothukudi

With the widespread rain continuing in Thoothukudi district and the rain-fed irrigation tanks getting significant inflow, jubilant agriculturists have started farming operations. As the northern, western and the northwestern parts of Thoothukudi district experienced heavy downpour for the second consecutive day on Wednesday night, it triggered flood in the wild streams taking water to rain-fed irrigation tanks.

Consequently, a low-level causeway connecting Pottaloorani and Chekkarakkudi was washed away in the flash floods even as the construction of an elevated bridge is going on at this point. Since the movement of vehicles and people between these two villages was completely paralysed, holiday was declared for five schools in and around Chekkarakkudi.

Following heavy downpour in Maniyachi, Kayathar, Kadambur and Ottapidaram, Uppar Odai swelled on Wednesday night to bring copious influx of water into Korampallam tank near the Collectorate.

Even as the stagnant water in Thoothukudi was being pumped out by Corporation personnel, Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan and Mayor Jegan Periyasami inspected the work in a few spots.

Since rainwater stagnant in the subway in Kovilpatti affected vehicular traffic, Collector G. Lakshmipati rushed to the spot to supervise the draining of the water.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Thoothukudi 27, Srivaikundam 64, Tiruchendur 60, Kayalpattinam 22, Kulasekarapattinam 49, Sattankulam 25, Kovilpatti 55, Kazhugumalai 40, Kayathar 33, Kadambur 38, Ettayapuram 56, Vilaathikulam 41, Kadalgudi 22, Vaipar 34, Ottapidaaram 84, Maniyaachi 63, Vedanaththam 7 and Keezha Arasadi 4.

Kanniyakumari

Overnight rain in Kanniyakumari district triggered flooding in the irrigation channels. While almost all the places close to the Western Ghats recorded good rainfall, places close to the seashore did not have much rain.

Since water is being released from Chittar dam, Gothaiyar is in spate and bathing has been banned in Thirparappu Waterfalls. Following flood in Pazhaiyar, public have been warned against taking bath in the river. The PWD and Revenue Department officials have been asked to closely monitor the storage levels in dams and irrigation tanks.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Boothapandi 30, Chittar I 43, Kaliyal 76, Kannimar 7, Kottaram 13, Kuzhithurai 48, Mayiladi 15, Nagercoil 38, Petchipaarai dam 15, Perunchani dam 18, Puthen dam 15, Chittar II 50, Surulacode 33, Thuckalay 36, Colachel 8, Eraniel 10, Balamore 35, Mambazhathuraiyar dam 65, Thirparappu dam 63, Aralvaimozhi 1, Kozhiporevilai 32, Adaiyamadai 14, Kurunthancode 24, Mullankinavilai 18, Anaikidangu 64 and Mukkadal dam 15.

