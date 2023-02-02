ADVERTISEMENT

Widespread rain in Ramanathapuram district, third cyclone warning mounted at Pamban Port

February 02, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Fishers did not venture into the sea on Thursday; overcast skies and light rains were reported from other districts including Sivaganaga, Theni and Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau

The third cyclone warning mounted at Pamban port, Ramanathapuram district on Thursday | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

The third cyclone warning flag was mounted at the Pamban Port in Ramanathapuram district on Thursday.

Following widespread rain in the coastal district since the early hours of Thursday, main thoroughfares leading to Rameswaram wore a deserted look. Fishermen in the area did not venture into the sea, Fisheries Department officials said. In other parts of the district, the sky was overcast and in neighbouring Sivaganga district also, rainfall was reported in scattered areas of Devakottai, Manamadurai and in Sivaganga town.

According to a regional India Meteorological Department bulletin, the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal had moved slowly west-southwestwards and, as of 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday (February 1), lay centered over the southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri the Lanka coast, 115 km east-southeast of Trincomalee in the island nation and 400 km southeast of Karaikal.

In Madurai city, there was intermittent rain, and sharp showers pounded the city since 9 a..m. in many pockets. Similar rains were reported in suburbs including Sholavandan, Alanganallur and parts of Usilampatti.

Dindigul and Theni districts did not have heavy rains, but saw drizzling in both cities and their peripheries.

