Widespread rain in many parts of Western Ghats

TENKASI

With widespread rain in many parts of the Western Ghats, the mercury level dipped to a great extent on Sunday.

PWD officials said the temperature was hot and there was very little rain till August 20.

Since the last one week, there have been steady showers that most of the dams, both big and small, started getting a good inflow. During the last 24 hours, Adavinainar recorded 30 mm rainfall. The dry spell had changed well and continuous rainfall had resulted in floods in Courtallam.

With the covid-19 pandemic, the State government had banned tourists’ entry to the Courtallam falls and the spot wore a deserted look. The lodges were empty and autorickshaws were off roads and road side restaurants were empty.

The rain forced the public from stepping out of their dwellings for most part of the day and low-lying areas were inundated.

According to the PWD engineers, Adavinainar dam had 121 feet of water, Gadana Nadhi dam: 66.80 ft, Ramanadhi dam: 65 ft and Karuppa Nadhi dam had 61.35 ft of water on Sunday. In the neighbouring district, Papanasam recorded 13 mm rainfall and the dam with 88 ft water had an inflow of 2217 cusecs and a discharge of 1205 cusecs, they added.

The weather forecast indicated that the southwest monsoon may be active in the next week with good spells in many parts of the western ghats in this region, the engineers added.