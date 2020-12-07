Widespread rain in Dindigul district

Water level reached 20 feet (total capacity 23.5 feet) in Athur Kamarajar dam in Dindigul on Monday.

07 December 2020 19:55 IST

Collector appeals to people to move to relief centres

DINDIGUL

Widespread rain lashed the district in the last 24 hours following which the district administration has appealed to the people residing in low-lying areas to immediately move to safer places and relief centres, said Collector M Vijayalakshmi here on Monday.

The Cyclone Burevi and the post-rain had halted normal life in many pockets. The dams in the district, including the Athur dam, were receiving copious inflow that the storage level was rising steadily.

The Athur dam, which is the prime source of drinking water to the Dindigul City limits, has a storage capacity of 23 feet. In the rain, the dam, which was almost empty, now had 20 feet water, PWD officials said.

After the Parapalaru dam in Oddanchatram had reached the maximum level, the revenue officials asked the people in the area to move over to the Government Girls Higher Secondary School without any delay.

A press release stated that the people were informed through the public address system to take their belongings, especially original documents such as Aadhaar card and ration card among others from their dwellings.

Meanwhile, the farmers in Sirumalai blamed the PWD engineers for their apathy. Despite repeated appeals to desilt the channels, the officials had failed to do so, they said.

As a result, rainwater could not reach the tanks and was wasted, they alleged. For instance, the farmers said that the Rangasamudram tank was almost empty as the water could not reach. Two years ago, the PWD officials claimed to have desilted it, but only removed the bushes in the tank, but failed to clear the waterway to the tank.

After widespread rain, the officials decided to suspend vehicle movement on the ghat section from 7.30 p.m. on Monday till 6.30 a.m. on Tuesday as a precautionary measure. Though there were no landslides or reports of tree fall on Monday, the officials opined that it was a precautionary step to halt the vehicles during night.

The power was suspended in many areas in the hill station and in the interior areas, residents said and added that the copious rain along the western ghats had resulted in steady flow in the falls.

Following heavy rain, the tourist arrival had turned thin and many reservations in the hotels and resorts were either cancelled or postponed. The temperature slipped further down that many residents in Vilpatti, Perumalmalai and suburbs experienced a cold wave.