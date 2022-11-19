Widespread rain encouraging more farmers to take up cultivation in Ramanathapuram district: Collector

November 19, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Widespread rainfall in Ramanathapuram district has encouraged and given hope to many farmers to take up farming activities in full swing, said Collector Johny Tom Varghese here on Friday.

Speaking at the monthly farmers’ grievances redress day meet, he said that a whopping Rs 150 crore crop loans were disbursed. The district was hopeful of getting higher productivity post harvest and assured all support to the farmers from the district administration.

The farmers while expressing satisfaction over the storage levels in any of the PWD and panchayat tanks, however, said that they were worried about the wild boar menace, which had destructed their fields.

The officials from the forest department said that they would inspect the damaged fields and take necessary preventive action.

The agriculture officials said that the farmers can make use of the integrated market in the district, which has infrastructural facilities. For storing the produce, the farmers may have to shell out a meagre sum as rent. Soft loans would also be provided up to 70 per cent to the farmers who wished to take it on the produce.

Fishermen grievance meet

Later in the day, the Collector presided over the fishermen grievances redress meeting in which he gave a cheque of Rs one lakh to Kalaiarasi, whose son Kartik alias Mahatma, a fisherman, went missing while he was engaged in fishing activity.

The officials said that the compensation was issued by the TN Fishermen Welfare Board.

The Collector directed the Fisheries Department officials to promptly respond to the grievances raised by the fishermen in the previous meeting so that the same issues do not recur in future. Assistant Collector (Training) V. S. Narayana Sharma, Deputy Director (Fisheries) Kathavarayan and other officials participated.