Widening of South–North Bypass Road progresses at a snail’s pace in Palayamkottai

May 01, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The ongoing widening of South and the North Bypass Roads in Palayamkottai, which is progressing at a snail’s pace, has seriously affected vehicular movement and is causing accidents involving two-wheelers every night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inordinate delay in execution of the work, which is allegedly being done without following norms, cause billowing of thick dust throughout the day, posing health hazard, besides spoiling the business of shops situated along the stretch.

As the seven-km-long North and South Bypass Roads play a pivotal role in vehicular movement, especially heavy vehicle traffic via Palayamkottai, was in bad shape, widening of the stretch started a year ago but is yet to be completed much to the chagrin of road users.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the construction of four small bridges on the stretch will take another couple of months, the road widening work is in awkward condition to cause accidents involving bikes everyday. Even though the blue metal mixture was laid on both sides of this road before the northeast monsoon that started in October last, the work is yet to be completed with bitumen topping. Consequently, the entire stretch remains enveloped with thick dust through the day for the past several months.

“The widening of the bridges on this road should have been completed without starting the road widening work. However, the widening of the bridges and the road was started simultaneously and the vehicular movement is being regulated by erecting ropes along this road. Since heavy vehicles – lorries and the buses – use this road round-the-clock, the bike riders are suffering a lot due to this callous work model. Even though the Department of Highways was petitioned on a few occasions, no one has courage to act against the contractor carrying out this work in such a ridiculous manner,” said a hotelier having his hotel on this highway.

With dust emanating from the damaged road round the clock, the traders have almost lost their business as there is no space for parking vehicles because of the ongoing work and thick, dusty smoke billowing from the road.

“Moreover, the quality of the road being laid now is far from satisfactory. Even though the State Government has made it clear that the existing surface should be milled before the new layer is laid, this vital instruction has been trashed with the connivance of the officials. Without milling, the new surface is being laid for getting increased profit. We have planned to submit a petition to the District Collector seeking his intervention, or we will approach the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking a court-monitored investigation into this scam,” the hotelier said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.