Widening of Madurai-Rajapalayam highway to be taken up soon

As part of widening the Madurai-Kollam Highway into a four-lane road, the work on the Tirumangalam-Rajapalayam stretch will begin soon.

Presenting the Union Budget 2021-22, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, announced the allocation of ₹1.03 lakh crore for upgradation of 3,500 km of highways in Tamil Nadu, including the Madurai-Kollam Highway.

Land acquisition for work on the 72-km stretch of the Tirumangalam-Rajapalayam section is at an advanced stage.

“The tender process will be finalised very soon for the work to be taken up at a cost of ₹1,600 crore,” an official from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said.

The work will be split into two packages --- Tirumangalam-Vadugapatti and Vadugapatti-Rajapalayam – of 36 km each.

The work includes construction of flyovers, bridges and laying by-pass roads. A by-pass road has been planned for Pudupatti, T. Kunnathur, Kallupatti and a green-field road of 28 km has been planned between Krishnankoil and Rajapalayam. The work is likely to begin in April and is scheduled to be completed in 24 months.

When the work is completed, all the major highways connecting Madurai with various destinations, except for the Theni highway, will have four-way roads. Already, Madurai-Kanniyakumari, Madurai-Thoothukudi, Madurai-Ramanathapuram and Madurai-Tiruchi have got four-way roads.

The Rajapalayam Chamber of Commerce welcomed the widening of the Madurai-Kollam highway.

“This is a major corridor for freight movement between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The road is much-needed to de-congest the traffic clogging on the narrow stretch,” said its secretary, R. Narayanaswami. He also expected that the widened road will bring more investment in industrial development along Shencottah that had the potential to become a big industrial hub.