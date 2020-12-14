Why unnecessarily include Chief Secretary as respondent?

Madurai

14 December 2020 22:17 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday reiterated that the Chief Secretary should not be unnecessarily included as a respondent in cases. The court made the observation while hearing a public interest litigation petition filed seeking a direction to tackle corrupt practices in Tasmac shops.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi asked advocates and litigants to stop the practice of adding the Chief Secretary as a respondent unnecessarily . The judges said that time and again the court had made this clear, yet this was being done, time and again.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the Chief Secretary being the representative of the State government was included as a respondent in the case. The court asked the counsel what the Chief Secretary had got to do with the sale of liquor in the State and removed the Chief Secretary as respondent from the case.