Why temples can’t be open on weekends, asks Annamalai

Tirunelveli

When the State government was planning to open schools for children who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, why was it not ready to allow temples to open to vaccinated adults on Fridays and weekends, asked Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai.

While campaigning for party candidates here on Wednesday, Mr. Annamalai said he welcomed the State government’s decision to open schools for classes 1 to 8 from November 1.

“The children have undergone sufferings like obesity and by playing online games in the last one and a half years. It is the need of the hour,” he said.

The teaching and non-teaching staff of all schools should be vaccinated, he said.

However, he was quick to add that whether the decision was good or bad would be known only after a month.

Mr. Annamalai wondered why the State government was showing partiality in implementation of COVID-19 restrictions by not allowing devotees to temples on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

To a question about several State Ministers camping in the districts where rural local body elections are being held, Mr. Annamalai said the ruling party had taken the local body polls as a prestige issue and taking all-out efforts to win them.

However, people would vote only for honest and simple persons who could be easily approached to express their needs.

The Centre had been implementing all its schemes like housing scheme, health insurance and Jal Jeevan Mission drinking water scheme through the local bodies.

“We have several complaints about local body representatives fleecing people to provide drinking water taps. If people elect the right people, they will not face such issues,” he added.

Earlier, speaking at Thoothukudi airport, Mr. Annamalai said the DMK government was not giving credit to the Centre for its schemes and was trying to make them look like State government schemes.