Why Modi talks about Katchatheevu only now, asks Seeman

March 31, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - MADURAI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders are waking up to the Katchatheevu issue only ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Where were these leaders when Indian fishermen were being shot dead by the Sri Lankan Navy, said Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator S. Seeman here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canvassing votes for his party candidate for Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency T. Satyadevi, he said that let the BJP also get information through RTI Act on genocide of Tamils during the ethnic strife in Sri Lanka. He was referring to BJP leader K. Annamalai getting details of Katchatheevu issue through RTI Act. People are also angry with the BJP for the riots in Gujarat and Manipur.

“Mr. Modi is saying Tamil is the oldest language. But, what has he done for the development of the language. The BJP keeps on talking about development. But where is the development,” he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Government functions may not be held in Karnataka in recognition of Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan, but if elected we will conduct such government functions to recognise the contributions of Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan who have fought for freedom alongside Velu Nachiyar. Had the BJP and the RSS fought for freedom struggle,? he said.

The DMK claims that it fights for the cause of minorities. How many of their candidates belong to minority communities, he asked.

He said that they were denied the ‘sugarcane farmer’ symbol because the other political parties were scared of them. If NTK was given an opportunity and the candidate was elected from Madurai Constituency, they would assure job opportunities and basic amenities to people, Mr. Seeman said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.