‘Why Centre is hesitant to do extensive tests for COVID-19’

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has wondered why the Centre was still hesitant to do extensive tests for COVID-19 despite several countries having already said that repeated testing alone is crucial.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Venkatesan raised a series of questions on measures taken by the Centre to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, health infrastructure available to give treatment to people. “Why do we still pretend that not many here need testing? Aren’t you aware that Japan and South Korea have been able to contain the spread by testing,?” the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP said.

Stating that the unanimous suggestion made by medical experts and researchers in Western countries is transparency, he asked the Prime Minister whether the statistics released in India is true. “When our neighbouring country tests 6,800 persons for every 10 lakh population, India is doing it for only 18,” he said. Changing its stand, ICMR has now recommended for more testing. “We have enough test kits too. So why do we still delay the tests,” he asked.

Quoting an expert opinion that 25 crore people might be infected in India and 25 lakh will become ill and might need treatment, he wondered whether the country had the matching numbers in terms of doctors, hospitals, medical equipment and other infrastructure. Mr. Venkatesan also said that the Centre should give adequate focus on other diseases and should not close the outpatients’ wards in hospitals as deaths from lifestyle diseases were four times higher than deaths caused by fever.

Stating that private hospitals were hesitant to take the first step in the fight against coronavirus, he said a project should be created to involve them to make use of the infrastructure available in private hospitals.

The government should take steps to distribute immunity boosting concoctions such as nilavembu kudineer or kabasurakudineer across the country which would not only boost the immunity of the people but also their psychological strength.

India should get China’s expertise and put it into use for effective results. The MP criticised the Centre’s lack of planning to help 43 crore daily wagers during the lockdown period.