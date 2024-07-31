‘Why can’t use of electric crematoriums be free of cost,’ ask councillors

ADVERTISEMENT

A section of the councillors, at Madurai Corporation Council meeting held here on Wednesday, asked Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth to take steps to cancel or reduce the charge for cremating dead bodies at the electric crematoriums.

M. Jeyaram, councillor of ward 58, said the charge fixed in Madurai was too high when compared other places like Chennai. “Cremation sites, which are common for all people, should be cost-efficient. When we spent so much for development works, allowing cremations free of cost or at a low cost is not going to bring us a huge loss,” he added.

In his reply, Corporation Commissioner S. Dinesh Kumar said the charge for cremation had not been fixed randomly, but based on the cost of cylinders and other equipment needed.

Councillor M. Raja (ward 64) raised the issue of Moolakarai electric crematorium being closed for renovation works. Replying to his query, officials said, “Since renovation works have started in the furnace, a temporary cremation shed is arranged on the premises.”

Referring to the detection of a dengue case in his area, Mr. Raja said, “Preventive measures have to be taken on a war footing.”

For that, a health official said through Domestic Mosquito Breeding Checkers necessary works were carried out to prevent stagnation of water in houses and public places. “Twenty cases are reported per month this season, which, on an average, is less comparing the previous years,” he added.

Zone II Chairperson A. Saravana Bhuvaneswari said a detailed report of underground drainage works completed should be submitted before the elected members for review.

She further said some works, being carried out under ‘Namaku Naame Thittam’, have not been completed even after five months. “When public funds are involved and continuous delay is observed in the progress of the project, what reply should be given to the public?,” she asked.

Contractors with a history of delay in completing works should be blacklisted, she demanded.

M. Vijaya Moushumi, ward 32 councillor, stressed the need for additional facilities like X ray, lab and a maternity ward at the Urban Health and Wellness Centre in her ward. “People from even other wards prefer this centre, which intensifies the need for additional medicines and facilities,” she added.

Stating that no actions were taken by officials on her repeated demands for laying roads and fixing water leakages, Ms. Moushumi said leakages in drainage lines was a persistent problem in areas such as Anna Nagar, Chokkikulam and Indra Nagar.

Earlier, Ms. Ponvasanth instructed suspended independent councillor K. Jayachandran (ward 62) to apologise to the officials for making derogatory remarks in the previous council meeting as directed by the Madras High Court. Mr. Jayachandran then apologised to the officials.

Blindfolded Congress councillors raised slogans against the Centre for not allotting funds for Tamil Nadu in the Budget. DMK councillors followed suit and raised slogans against BJP government.

