Wholesale vegetable market back at Paravai

Madurai

15 November 2020 21:01 IST

It was temporarily functioning at Uchapatti-Thoppur Satellite Town Division

The Paravai vegetable wholesale market, which was temporarily functioning at Uchapatti-Thoppur Satellite Town Division for the past four months due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, was shifted back to its old premises at Paravai here on Sunday.

Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, along with District Collector T. Anbalagan and Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, inaugurated the re-shifting of the wholesale market to Paravai.

A press release from Madurai Central Market Vegetable and Perishable Commodities Merchants Co-ordinated Association said that the market was shifted to Paravai, following relaxation of lockdown norms and the commencement of north-east monsoon.

Sales would take place in the market from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Separate time slots will be allocated for loading and unloading of vegetables in lorries to avoid crowding inside the market premises.

Based on the instructions from the Collector, retail sales will take place temporarily at a spot identified near the market. This will help residents and hoteliers to purchase vegetables without crowding, said the release.

All those who enter the market will have to wash their hands using soap or hand sanitisers. They also have to undergo thermal screening and must wear face masks.

All safety measures will be followed as per the rules framed by the Collector, Corporation Commissioner and police officials, according to the release.