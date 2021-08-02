Madurai

Wholesale flower shops shifted to Omni bus stand

A surprise visit made by Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar to the Flower Market at Mattuthavani on Monday brought to the fore serious violations of COVID-19 precautionary norms.

The Collector found that many of the traders and customers were either not wearing face masks or not wearing them properly covering their mouth and nose. Besides, social distancing was not being maintained as people crowded the various shops at the market.

At the end of his inspection, Dr. Sekhar ordered closure of the flower market and shifting of wholesale shops to Omni Bus Stand where they would be scattered.

While the Corporation Commissioner was asked to take steps for setting up the wholesale shops, Agricultural Marketting Committee Secretary was directed to shift the flower market to an alternative site.


