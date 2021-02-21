Where is the fund for river project, asks Chidambaram

SIVAGANGA

21 February 2021 23:37 IST

‘Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar linking to cost around ₹14,120 cr.’

When the State government has no money or sources, from where would they earmark ₹14,120 crore funds for the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river linking project, asked former Union Finance Minister and Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram here on Sunday.

Speaking at a booth-level workers meeting in Tirupuvanam, he said that at least if the TN government had completed a portion of the project by now, the people may have welcomed and appreciated the rulers. Sitting idle for the last nine years, the government appeared to have woken up now.

The Congress leader said that the project cost was around ₹14,120 crore. “Where is the money.” When are they going to start? When is the project going to see the light," he went on shooting questions.

The people of Tamil Nadu shall wait and watch, from where they are going to earmark funds for the Cauvery project in the interim budget to be tabled in the Assembly in the next few days.

He said that for the same project, the late Chief Minister Kamaraj, in 1958, had announced an outlay of ₹189 crore then. Subsequently, in 2002, the then CM Karunanidhi had laid a stone, according to DMK president M K Stalin. In that case, why is the AIADMK government again laying foundation stone, Mr. Chidambaram asked.

Mr. Chidambaram said that when the country was reeling under severe financial crisis, the Centre and State governments indulged in wasteful expenditure. Charging that in COVID-19 times, instead of giving financial support to the needy workers, the government was announcing to operate bullet trains. Spending ₹1,000 crore or more on such a project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad was not required for a country like India.

“Why should the people go in a train at 130 km speed...Why not travel in a 80 km speed train,” he asked.

When even cities like New Delhi and Mumbai did not have eight lanes, why should there be an eight lane between Salem and Chennai. Six lanes would be sufficient. The State government should not take over fertile lands by force from the farmers for such projects.

The TN government here was acting to the diktats of the BJP government at Centre, he alleged and went on saying that the AIADMK was " benami" of the BJP. The people would throw them out of power soon.