Where children canvass votes for family members

DINDIGUL

On Monday morning, several groups of children, holding coloured pamphlets, were seen stopping speeding two-wheelers on Old Karur Road near a polling station at Thottanampatti village in Vadamadurai panchayat union. Wearing a shawl in AIADMK party flag colours, a 12-year-old boy told an elderly woman voter, “Vote for the second symbol in the green paper, which is the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.”

Standing about 200 metres away from the polling station, these children were canvassing votes for their family members, who were contesting for various local body posts in the second phase of the local body elections. “Our aunt is contesting for the post of panchayat union ward member and we have been asking people to vote for her from 7 a.m.,” said a 13-year-old boy.

Around 20 feet away from that group, stood another group of boys who were holding a pink sheet and canvassing votes. An 11-year-old boy and his friends were convincing a person to vote for his mother. “If you vote for my mother, she will help in the development of our village. Also, after voting, you can have candies too,” the boy said.

The group of boys came early in the morning to secure a spot next to a speed breaker, he said. “We know that vehicles will slow down near the speed breaker and we can easily speak to the voters,” he said.

Wearing a purple skirt and blouse, a three-year-old girl was also seen distributing white pamphlets to voters.