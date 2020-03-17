When will poll for Tirupuvanam Panchayat Union be held, asks HC

Madurai

17 March 2020 07:28 IST

SEC asked to explain whether Collector had the power to cancel indirect election citing L&O problem

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought a response from the State Election Commission as to when the indirect election to the post of Chairman and Vice-Chairman to the Tirupuvanam panchayat union in Sivaganga district will be held.

The indirect election to the Tirupuvanam panchayat union was deferred by the Sivaganga Collector following a law and order problem. In his petition, S. Subbiah, a recently elected ward councillor sought a direction to the SEC to notify the election date to conduct the election to the panchayat union.

Apart from the date of the election, a Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and T. Krishnavalli also sought a response from the SEC on whether the District Collector had the power to cancel the indirect election citing law and order problem and if an explanation from the Collector was sought.

Advertising

Advertising

The petitioner, S. Subbiah, complained that the election was being deferred to favour the ruling AIADMK party who were trying to win over candidates. When an earlier petition was filed alleging threat to the candidates, the High Court had passed a set of directions in this regard. The court had directed adequate police protection be given during the conduct of the indirect election to the panchayat union and further the entire election process was to be videographed. However, the election was deferred citing law and order problem.

The petitioner sought a direction to the SEC to notify the indirect election to the post of Chairman and Vice-Chairman to the Tirupuvanam panchayat union. He further sought a direction to appoint an independent election officer with adequate police protection to oversee the conduct of election.