September 30, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - MADURAI

The issue of Sanatana Dharma is being politicised ahead of the 2024 general elections; when people have the right to speak in support of Sanatana Dharma, people also have the right to criticise it, said retired Madras High Court judge Justice D. Hariparanthaman.

He was speaking at a press meet held in Madurai on Saturday, organised by advocates in support of Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks against Sanatana Dharma. At a conference held in Chennai, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin had remarked that just like dengue, malaria or coronavirus have to be eradicated, Sanatana Dharma too should be eradicated.

Justice Hariparanthaman said that the remark calling for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma meant eradication of the caste system and against Varnashrama. People were being discriminated against in the name of caste, he said, referring to the Vengaivayal and the Nanguneri incidents. Ambedkar and Periyar had strongly criticised Sanatana Dharma and called for eradication of the caste system. Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks had also meant eradication of the caste system and did not amount to hate speech, he said.

He said that the remarks made by the Sports Minister were misinterpreted and he was being targeted because he was the Chief Minister’s son. He said many others in the conference held in Chennai had criticised Sanatana Dharma.

Advocate S. Vanchinathan said that to criticise Sanatana Dharma meant to support Samathuvam. He said that Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin had the Right to Freedom of Speech and Expression guaranteed under the Constitution. Advocate John Vincent and others were present at the press meet.

