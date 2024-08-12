When India rises, not everyone will be happy, says Governor

When India rises, not everyone is happy and wish to see a sick India or a weak India both within and outside the country, said Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Monday.

Speaking at the 35th anniversary of Kamban Kazhagam at Rameswaram, he said that many forces inside and outside may try to divide the Bharat (India) in terms of language, race, caste and many other forms and see the country falling, but we should not fall prey to such designs.

Comparing the nation with that of a garden, which has different flowers, he said that the Bharat was also as diverse with different types of food, custom, tradition, et al. and stressed that the garden cannot be separated as it had been nursed and watered by our values.

Lauding the Kamban Kazhagam for rendering yeomen services, the Governor wished that more such Kamban Kazhagam like forums would be established as it alone would strengthen the society and not political parties.

He said that Valmiki may have authored the Ramayan, but it was Kambar who took it to the masses telling the tale.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the country was fast progressing and the Bharat was an inspiration to the world. “From margin, we have come to the centre... India alone shall show the way to the world,” he added.

After the Covid pandemic, when many progressive nations were struggling, India was not only fast growing, but heading to achieve the third place in the world’s economy, Mr. Ravi said amid applause.

Kamban Kazhagam President K. Muralidharan welcomed. Former Puducherry Speaker and Kamban Kazhagam Puducherry Secretary V.P. Sivakolundu presided. Madurai Kamban Kazhagam President Sankara Seetharaman, Srimad Swami Niyamananda Maharaj, Clement Raja, N.T. Avul Ansari, president of Muslim Jamaat, Rameswaram, and others spoke.

Earlier, a book authored by R. Kulasekaran titled “Kambanil Illakiya Thaakam” was released on the occasion and the first copy was received by Sri Lankan Kamban Kazhagam President E. Jayaraj.

Ramanathapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon welcomed the Governor at the Circuit House, who arrived here in the forenoon from Madurai. The Governor also visited Vivekanandar Mandapam at Kundukal near Pamban and garlanded the statue. He interacted with the students.

Later, the Governor proceeded to Madurai, from where he left for Chennai by a scheduled flight. Elaborate security arrangements were made in view of the Governor’s visit.

