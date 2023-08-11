When accused in two murder cases walked into police net

August 11, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Madurai

Curiosity killed the cat, goes the proverb, which helped Madurai City police to solve a rape and murder case within a few hours on Thursday.

The city police were on their toes when they found an elderly woman lying dead with her face crushed with a boulder in Tirunagar. The police got the alert about the murder in the early hours.

Immediately, a team of police officials sifted through the CCTV cameras in the vicinity and found that a man troubled her for some time in the dead of the night.

The mentally-ill woman, who was deserted by the family, used to live on the roadside. Even as the woman shifted to a nearby spot, the man followed her and poked her.

When she resisted, he took her to another place and sexually assaulted her and murdered her with a boulder.

Even as the police team was investigating, the accused, identified as Alex, came there out of curiosity to know how the police investigation was going on.

Little did he know the police had acted after and almost fixed the accused with the identity shown by the CCTV video.

Even as he realised that he had come to the probing spot on the same dress, which he had worn during the crime, the man tried to flee, but not before the police took notice of him. After a chase, he was arrested.

In almost a similar case, Madurai rural district police cracked a 10-year-old murder case reported in Alagarkoil. An elderly lady was found dead in a similar situation with her face crushed in a secluded place in the hilly terrain on August 1.

After going through a series of CCTV footages, the police identified a man accompanying her towards the hilly terrain.

The police had got his image, but were looking for him. When a team of police from Oomachikulam kept a watch in Alagarkoil, he was identified by one of the man, who had seen him previously on August 10 and he was immediately nabbed.

He was identified as Karuppiah of Vadipatti. A crime case accused, Karuppiah, planned to rob her of some five sovereigns of gold. He broached a conversation with her and took her to a secluded place and murdered her before robbing.

In both the cases, the accused had criminal background.

Though the Oomachikulam police have arrested the murderer, they were yet to identify the deceased.

