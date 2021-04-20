Madurai

When a differently abled man stands for his right

This differently abled man silenced people who laughed at his demand at Virudhunagar Collectorate on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

The latest directive of the Election Commission to have one table per 250 sq. feet at each counting hall and other new procedures for completing formalities for each round of counting of votes polled in the Assembly election have forced Virudhunagar district administration to convene a meeting on Tuesday to seek opinion from the candidates to have an additional counting halls. But there was no consensus among the candidates.

At the meeting held at the conference hall in the Collectorate, a differently abled man, appointed as a counting agent by a candidate, stood firm on his demand for proper facilities at the counting centre on May 2.

Superintendent of Police P. Perumal sought cooperation from the candidates and their agents in parking vehicles. “Vehicles should be parked 100 metres away from the counting centres and all will have to walk to the centres from there,” the SP said.

It was then that the differently abled man got the microphone and sought help from the officials. He said he should be allowed to get dropped closer to the counting centre. It was then, someone in the meeting hall said, “Please don’t bring more differently abled persons for counting.” Many of the participants laughed at the comment.

The differently abled man quipped: “It is not something to be laughed at. I am only asking for my rights.” His statement was so powerful that the entire hall fell silent.

Collector R. Kannan said the differently abled man could be permitted an attender to help him.

