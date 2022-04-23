When a Collector enjoyed Kani tribe’s hospitality Ghats

Tirunelveli District Collector V. Vishnu and others enjoying the breakfast served by Kaani Tribes in their hamlet on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tirunelveli Collector V. Vishnu, when he visited the Kani tribal people living near Papanasam dam in the Western Ghats on Saturday as part of the Tamirabharani cleaning operation, thoroughly enjoyed the hospitality of the tribal community by joining them at breakfast.

After inaugurating the ‘Plastic-free Kani Hamlets’ movement near Papanasam dam on Saturday, the Kani people took Mr. Vishnu to their nearby Chinna Mayilaar settlement where he enjoyed the breakfast under the shade of a towering tree near a rustling stream from Papanasam dam. After cleaning the bushes under the tree, the Kanis had decorated the venue with locally available tender palm leaves, flowers, banana trunk etc. thus avoiding any plastic product for decorating the spot.

They had even erected a bamboo bench under the tree for the Collector and others to sit and enjoy their breakfast – boiled tapioca with hot bird’s eye chilli (Kanthari milagai), Malabar tamarind and onion chutney. Sweet potato with mountain honey and crispy tapioca chips sprinkled with pepper powder were also served. Mr. Vishnu shared the bamboo bench with Senthil Kumar, Field Director of Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, Anbu, Eco Development Officer, KMTR and Sindhu, Revenue Divisional Officer, Cheranmahadevi.

“Since we are keen on avoiding plastic in our colonies we are serving our simple breakfast to the Collector and other guests on plantain leaf and water in bamboo tumblers,” said Velsamy Kani, head of Chinna Mayilar Kani.

Since the Kani people are the first to come in contact with the Tamirabharani, they are keen on conserving it.

Mr. Velsamy assured that the Kanis will not use hereafter soap while taking bath in the Tamirabharani. “We will return to our traditional practice of using ‘eenjappattai’ or ‘nekkattan kai’ as soap and ‘shikakai’ we collect in the forest,” he promised.