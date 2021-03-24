Wheelchairs to be kept ready in 899 polling stations

24 March 2021 19:51 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

The district administration will keep ready wheelchairs in 899 polling stations to enable the voters with physical disability to exercise their franchise with ease.

According to Collector K. Senthil Raj, the wheelchairs will be kept ready in all 2,097 polling booths in 889 polling stations in six Assembly constituencies to receive the physically challenged voters at the entrance of the polling stations, take them to the polling booth concerned, help them to cast their vote with ease and take them back to the entrance of the polling station.

In this connection, all polling booths have been provided with ramps.

“To simplify this procedure further, the voters with disability can reserve their timing of voting by using PWD App so that the volunteer will be waiting with the wheelchair for the voter at the entrance of the polling station,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

The Collector handed over the wheelchairs to be used in the polling stations in Thoothukudi Assembly segment to Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Simranjeet Singh.