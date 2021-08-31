Wheel snaps from bus

A front wheel of a TNSTC mofussil bus in Tirupuvanam suddenly got snapped from the vehicle and hit a few two-wheelers parked on the roadside on Monday late night.

According to police, 44 buses were being operated from Tirupuvanam depot to various towns and villages in the district. On Monday evening, when the driver of the bus bearing registration number - TN 58 N 624 was heading towards Madurai from Tirupuvanam, the front wheel suddenly went out of the vehicle at Mazhavarayanendal village and rolled over the road for a distance. As a result, the bus could not move and remained at the spot.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that there were no passengers in the bus and there was no movement of any public at the time. A few two-wheelers parked on the roadside were hit by the wheel.

An official said that the vehicle was towed to the depot after fitting a spare wheel and complete check was on, he added.