Wheel of TNSTC bus gets stuck in pit in Madurai

Improper filling of the road dug up for underground drainage work led to a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus getting stuck in a pit in the loose soil on Vaigai North Bank Road near Ramarayar Mandapam here on Tuesday.

Besides the inconvenience caused to the passengers, vehicle movement on the road was obstructed by the stranded bus for nearly one hour.

Police said the Theni-Devakottai bus had taken Vaigai North Bank Road and was going towards Mattuthavani MGR Bus Stand.

While proceeding near Ramarayar Mandapam, the right rear wheel of the bus got stuck in a pit that developed all of a sudden under the weight of the vehicle.

The loose soil of the road, which had been dug up for UGD work, had not been filled up properly. Almost half of the two tyres got buried in the pit and the bus could not move further.

With a lot of vehicles using the road owing to traffic congestion at Goripalayam Junction due to construction of a flyover, the bus that got stranded in the middle of the road blocked the free movement of vehicles.

Police personnel from Mathichiyam station and traffic police rushed to the spot and diverted the vehicular movement on the other lane of the road. Later, a crane was pressed into service to lift the bus from the pit.

Meanwhile, the passengers in the stranded bus were taken by another bus to Mattuthavani bus stand, the police said.

