A tough time for differently abled and aged voters

Wheelchairs were not available in many polling stations

Though the differently abled and the aged voters had been promised of being provided with wheelchairs in the polling stations as they arrive there for casting their votes, the non-availability of these facilities in most of the polling stations gave anxious and embarrassing moments for them as they had to seek the help of others.

When the differently abled voters, believing the officials’ assurance that they would get wheelchair from the entrance of the polling station up to the booth to cast their votes, came to the polling station to cast vote on Tuesday, they were disappointed. While their family members and the police carried them after making them to sit on a plastic chair in some places, these voters were carried in hands by their relatives in some other places. When an elderly male voter arrived at CSI Jayaraj Annapackiyam Higher Secondary School near Tuckerammalpuram check-post in Palayamkottai Assembly constituency around 8 a.m., his son, who brought his father in a car up to the portico of the polling station, searched for the wheelchair, but in vain. Subsequently, the son and another voter waiting in the queue had to support him to enter the polling booth to cast his vote.

Another agonizing scene could be seen at Panagudi under Radhapuram constituency in Tirunelveli district, where a physically challenged girl had to crawl for about 100 meters to reach the polling booth, again due to the non-availability of wheelchair in the polling station.

In Pallam, a coastal village near Kanniyakumari, the family members of an elderly male voter carried him from the entrance of St. Jude’s Higher Secondary School up to the polling booth.

“The officials, who were actively conducting voter awareness programmes – right from bike rallies to parasailing - ever since the poll notification was made to encourage all voters to exercise their franchise, should have made arrangements for stationing at least a wheelchair with a volunteer in every polling station so that the differently abled voter could have cast their vote with ease. After asking every eligible voter to cast their votes without fail, they have forgotten the promise they had made to the physically challenged and the elderly voters. Do you think these physically challenged and the senior citizen voters would come again for casting their votes in the next election?” asked Edward of Pallam near Kanniyakumari.

A random check in the polling stations from Arockiyapuram to Colachel revealed that wheelchair was not provided to the aged and the physically challenged voters in any of these polling stations, all located in the coastal hamlets housing Christian fishermen voters.

In most of the places, the physically challenged and the aged voters could cast their votes, thanks to policemen on duty in the polling stations and the voters waiting in the queue.

Tirunelveli Collector V. Vishnu said wheelchairs had been dispatched for all polling stations having differently abled voters. “We’ll check with the officials concerned,” he said.