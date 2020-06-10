WhatsApp video calls facilitate court hearings in Virudhunagar

WhatsApp video calling facility is helping conduct online hearings of cases at the Virudhunagar District Court that resumed hearings on Monday, after over two months of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Principal District Judge, A. Muthusaratha, in a communication said that filing of bail applications and arguments would be only done online. However, advocates were advised to drop their petitions for civil cases in boxes kept outside every court. The petitions would be collected from Monday to Thursday and would be scrutinised, and the advocate for each case would be given a time slot for arguments in the court.

“While the cause list would be displayed outside the courts, the individual advocates would be intimated about the time slot and date through phone calls, or e-mails,” a court source said. To facilitate this intimation, the advocates have been asked to provide their phone numbers and e-mail addresses along with the petitions.

“Priority for open court argument would be given to the pending cases and High Court-directed cases that were in argument stage” the communication said.

Though the courts have been advised to use Vidhyo portal for online hearings, the Judicial officers were also allowing the advocates to use WhatsApp video calling facilities for online hearing, an advocate said.

“Each court has allotted a WhatsApp number so that all advocates could take part in court hearings even with minimum technology available,” he added.

While all judicial officers are present in the court halls, less than 50% of the court staff have been asked to come for duty, on a rotation basis. While only 10-15 advocates are allowed at a time into the headquarters court premises in Srivilliputtur, only five to six advocates are permitted in taluk courts.

Hand-washing facilities with liquid soap have been provided at the court premises. All the advocates have been advised to use masks. While thermal scanning is done, those with any of the symptoms of COVID-19 are prohibited from entering the court premises.