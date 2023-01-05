WhatsApp-based chatbot introduced in Tirunelveli to take welfare schemes to public

January 05, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

For the first time in Tamil Nadu, the district administration has introduced a WhatsApp-based chatbot prepared by a three-member startup team to take government welfare programmes to the public.

When the district administration, in association with Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM), organised Tamil Nadu’s first ‘GovTechThon’ recently on four problem statements, the chatbot prepared by Ajith, Sivasubramanian and Venkatesh on lucidly telling the user about the welfare schemes based on the user’s age, financial status, qualifications, etc., won the first prize in the competition.

“We decided to fine-tune the chatbot to take it to the people. Now, the fine-tuned version can easily be used in the WhatsApp mode to get details about 500-odd welfare programmes being offered by 30-plus departments of the State and the Central governments,” said Collector V. Vishnu, a U.S.-trained risk analyst, who fine-tuned it.

Once a ‘Hi’ is sent to the WhatsApp number 94458 79944, the interactive chatbot, christened ‘SEVAI’ (Searches Explored Via Artificial Intelligence), guides the user to the relevant welfare programme based on the information provided by the user.

The district administration has planned to popularise this chatbot among students. “We’ll introduce it across Tamil Nadu very soon,” announced Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj, who inaugurated the Information Technology Conclave here on Thursday, in which several students and the promoters of startups participated.

A drone flying with the mascot of the chatbot was used from the rear end of the conference hall to the dais to mark the unveiling of ‘SEVAI’ by the Minister.

Mr. Thangaraj announced that the State government, which would be organising ‘Umagine’ in Chennai soon to provide a common platform for startups to showcase their products and companies willing to buy these innovative products, would organise an investors’ meet exclusively for the benefit of the southern districts.

“We will try to attract the investors to open their offices in Gangaikondan IT Special Economic Zone where we are ready offer the plug and play spaces at heavily discounted rent,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of BrandMaxima, Vignesh Annamalai, who prepared the ‘Thaicare’ app for constantly monitoring pregnant women by doctors, nurses and paramedical staff from their early pregnancy to post-delivery to avert the death of babies and the mothers, said Tier-3 towns of Tamil Nadu like Tirunelveli having abundant skilled workforce would play a major role in making the State a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

“To seize this opportunity, students coming out of engineering colleges should equip themselves with the emerging technologies being discussed in ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ initiative and Web 3.0, Metaverse, gaming, etc.,” said Mr. Annamalai, adding the final year students, while doing their projects, should think of providing cost-effective solutions to the problems of the public.