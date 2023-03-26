ADVERTISEMENT

What you should know about water crisis

March 26, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Justice N. Sathish Kumar releases a book, ‘Neerum Pengalum,’ authored by senior journalist B. Thirumalai in Madurai. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Madras High Court Judge Justice N. Sathish Kumar released a book, ‘Neerum Pengalum,’ authored by senior journalist B. Thirumalai in Madurai recently. The book highlighted water crisis and the need for water management.

Speaking at the event organised by Madurai Bench High Court Advocates Association (MBHAA), Justice Sathish Kumar said that the book was for the future generations. Everyone should read the book. The author has given meticulous particulars about the importance of water.

He said that the book discussed many aspects that people should be aware of. The book dealt with percentage of water available at the global level and in the country, and how much of it was usable and potable.

How the future generations would be affected due to the water crisis, need for water management and a need to create awareness on these matters make the book a must-read for all, particularly youngsters, the judge said.

The book was released by Justice Sathish Kumar and the first copy was received by senior advocate T. Lajapathi Roy. Earlier, advocate R. Alagumani welcomed the gathering.

