What the govt. today is talking of is a lopsided model of development, says Niwano Peace Prize recipient P.V. Rajagopal

On May 11, 2023, P.V. Rajagopal received Niwano Peace Prize at a function in Tokyo. A Gandhian and president and founder of Ekta Parishad, he was the 40th person and the third Indian to receive this prestigious award after Ela Ramesh Bhatt and Dr. Aram. Recently, he was in Madurai and in a free-wheeling chat, punctuated by evocative gestures as a hat tip to the dancer in him, he shared the experiences that still drive him onward and ahead.

This journey of yours began in a little village in Kannur district in Kerala. A little about that life and how it shaped you.

When I was growing up, Communism was making inroads into Kerala. It was a period of political activism. My father was a freedom fighter and was more often in hiding. But whenever he visited us, the talk around the dining table was about Gandhi and the freedom struggle. Sometime later, I shifted to Calicut with my father who by then had taken up spinning and weaving khadi. There, I was exposed to Gandhi’s Nai Talim education which is what is now called experimental form of education. Later, I took a little detour and joined Kalamandalam, saying I wanted to learn Kathakali. But after some time, I was back and rounded off my education by doing Agricultural Engineering at Sevagram. It sure was a tough life but then it was a strong foundation.

After this phase, what was the turning point that made you move to Chambal and all the lawlessness that entailed?

The turning point I would say came in 1969, when the country decided to celebrate the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi by organising a Gandhi Darshan train. The train with 10 compartments showcased the journey of how an ordinary boy called Mohan became the Mahatma. I was a volunteer on the train and one whole year I travelled across India explaining Mahatma’s ideology to thousands of people, including children, who came to visit. It was during one such halt, that a group of young people asked me whether the concept of nonviolence was still relevant and whether it could still achieve any result. This got me thinking and when I was offered an opportunity to go to Chambal, I grabbed it.

What did you achieve in that region, in your own estimation?

It was a challenge and I love challenges so I joined the Mahatma Gandhi Sewa Ashram started by Gandhian S.N. Subba Rao in Joura in 1970. The first two years we were working with the children there. We reached out to the villagers who were a bit apprehensive at first but later this programme of integrating with the locals helped. What the government could not achieve was achieved by activists like Jayaprakash Narayan and Vinobha Bhave. On April 14, 1972, I witnessed the dreaded dacoit Madho Singh along with 200 bandits lay down arms before the portrait of Gandhi. Non-violence had achieved what many had considered an impossible task. The bandits were ready to face their time in prison but the only condition sought was that no one would be hanged for the numerous murders they had committed. But what happens when these dacoits finish their jail term and come out? There were people outside waiting to take revenge. This had to be prevented, so we started the next process which taught me a valuable lesson. For reconciliation, we initiated a dialogue between the perpetrator and the affected. When they finally walked free, there was no retribution in any form. Peace had been made.

Talking of dialogue, is this what led you to work with the adivasis and fight for their rights

Dialogue was part of the process, but actually what propelled me to the next phase was when I realised that what I had witnessed in Chambal was direct violence. But society was facing a more serious threat from indirect violence where the poorest of the poor were being deprived of their basic needs. It was this indirect violence that could later on turn into direct violence. Hence, I decided, in 1980, to move to Chhattisgarh, the heart of the adivasi belt, and work with the people there. Until 1990, it was the most satisfying period when I trained young people and worked with them.

So you eventully moved on from training to more prominent activities to spread awareness?

Yes, after the training period it was time for action. Otherwise, we would never realise the objective of our training. What these poor needed was land where they could work. Now, this rattled the government and I was even called a naxalite. In 2000, we launched a 3,500-km march across Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh which led to the formation of a Land Reform Task Force in both the States. In 2007 with 25,000 people we marched from Gwalior to Delhi and it led to the Forest Rights Act. In 2012, I led a march of 1,00,000 people to Delhi and even before we could reach the Capital, Jairam Ramesh came and this led to the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act. All this proved that people’s movements, in a peaceful way, could achieve the desired goals. Buoyed by the success of this non-violent manner of agitation, we decided in 2019 to take a global march to the UN. It was to bring to the fore that mere signing of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) would not rid the planet of poverty, bring about gender equality or pave the way for sustainable cities and communities. Sadly, Covid-19 put a halt to the march as we neared Armenia.

Talking of UN’s SDG, how do you see India’s progress report?

Firstly, this is not the India I was born in, I am unable to understand or relate myself to the India I am living in now. Though our government has signed on the dotted line and though we have created very many SDG indexes and claim that we have achieved a lot. The first goal is ‘No Poverty’ and we are nowhere near it. It was blatantly visible during the COVID period when thousands of migrant workers were seen headed back home. It was poverty that had forced them to move to the cities looking for work. The country has become a land of discrimination. On protecting the environment, well, a few weeks back, I saw rampant sand mining taking place in Alappuzha. The score card does not mean anything on the ground if there is no people’s participation. There is no place for the civil society here to help make the desirable changes.

The Indian government says it is creating more employment opportunities and taking steps to reach the no-poverty goal...

What the government today is talking of is a lopsided model of development. We are creating new cities but there is no space for pedestrians. A differently abled person finds it difficult to cross a road, is that a collective development of society? No, it’s not. Gandhi says the world has enough for everyone’s needs, but not for everyone’s greed. Development is not mass production but it should be production by the masses, only then is there is real annihilation of poverty.

Do you think this award would provide a further momentum to bringing in social awakening?

This award, for me, has not only helped bring financial support for the cause we are striving for but it has proved to the world that Gandhiji’s principles are still very relevant. Our PM says India will become a Jagat Guru, but I would say that we are already Jagat Guru in promoting non-violence. Which other country can boast of having mass produced leaders who espoused the cause of non-violence like Buddha, Mahavira, Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi. So this award is a recognition for non-violence as a way of life.

You began this journey on a train and then after a pit stop at Chambal, you took on a long reaffirming haul at Chhattisgarh. Where do you see yourself going in the future?

Much work needs to be done. Till today we talk of non-violence to the citizens but violence should be eschewed by the State. In today’s India there is no space for dialogue. When women take to the streets wanting liquor shops to be closed the police are called in. Why is that? At the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration there is no focus on dialogue. Government should have people’s participation and for that creating a space for dialogue is necessary. This is the role of the civil society not just in India but also abroad. With the recognition that the award has given me, I see myself doing more work in this transformation at a global level too.

