Construction frenzy as West Madurai joins development bandwagon

MADURAI

22 December 2021 21:36 IST

The projects, while welcome, have thrown everyday life out of gear

Madurai is going through a period of massive upheaval ever since various works around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Periyar bus stand renovation started a few months ago under Smart Cities Mission.

Simultaneously, work on the eight-km elevated corridor work on New Natham Road and broad roads on both banks of the Vaigai also started two years ago. Work on the projects are going on day and night, especially after relaxation of lockdown norms. Cranes, earthmovers and migrant workers wearing hard-shell helmets have become an everyday sight that it is impossible to travel from one part of the city to another without coming up against either a traffic diversion or a bad stretch of road due to some project or the other.

Even as talk on the final design of the ‘mother of all projects' and much-needed flyover with many arms at Goripalayam is doing the rounds, work is going on at a fever-pitch to construct a grade separator at Theni Road intersection in the western part of the city. Work on laying giant pillars, which started near Fenner a few months ag0, has almost reached the other end near the main gate of TVS.

The two-lane grade separator winds above Theni highway and ends after HMS Colony junction. It will run for nearly 1,000 metres, according to an engineer of National Highways, which is executing the work.

After the grade separator work started, city and mofussil buses and trucks coming towards the city have been diverted before Achampathu at KK highway intersection to take the Melakkal Road through Thuvariman and Kochadai to join the old highway near Mudakkusalai.

While it is welcome news, the main grouse of commuters is that there is avoidable confusion at Mudakkusalai. The protruding water valve chamber opposite TMB ATM kiosk has not been set right as in PP Chavadi and disrupts traffic flow, said a resident of Nataraj Nagar.

Moreover, it is a bumpy ride all along Doak Nagar Road through which light vehicles have been diverted due to protruding manholes or haphazardly filled potholes and numerous speed-breakers.

The practice of conducting a meeting to elicit suggestions from experts and public stopped long back, the result of which can be seen as the shames of Madurai, the unused Palangantham RoB, abrupt ending of Vaigai South Bank Road near Puttuthoppu. And above all, the ‘majestically’ planned Periyar bus stand becoming miniscule.