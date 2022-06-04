Wellness camp for police personnel on in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan inaugurated a two-day wellness camp for police constables and Sub-Inspectors here on Saturday. It was aimed at addressing the physical and psychological problems of the law-enforcers.

“Since we have to strike a balance between the wellbeing of our families while maintaining law and order even under tough situations, the camp has been organised,” said Mr. Saravanan.

The police force with positive approach and positive energy can deal with any tough situation with a maturity of mind and broad thinking capacity. Instead of taking wrong ways for solving or coming out of any critical situation, the positive and straightforward approach would show the police force the right path for dealing with any adverse situation, he said.

“The police force should be an example to the public whose problems can be solved only if we follow the right path. Since we have to receive the aggrieved public with patience, we should be physically and mentally healthy for which the wellness camp will show the way,” he said.

He appealed to the participants to exercise regularly to keep themselves fit so that their families and the Tamil Nadu Police would get benefited. Psychologist Sivasailam and social activist Sampath Kumar addressed the participants and shared their experiences.

ASP, Thoothukudi Rural, Santhees; DSP, Vilaathikulam, Prakash; Armed Reserve Police Inspector Sudalaimuthu; SI Manikandan; and SI (Traffic) Venkatesh participated in the camp.